Ribadu: Nigeria’s Insecurity Not As Bad As Sudan, Afghanistan

Although Nigeria’s security situation is not yet as bad as those of Sudan and Afghanistan, the Federal Government is still determined to tackle the insecurity confronting the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, gave the assurance yesterday during his visit to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the loss of lives caused by the recent surge in insecurity.

Speaking to journalists, the NSA stated that the present administration inherited a deteriorated security situation, which posed a serious threat to national stability but is now being tackled head-on. According to him, the insecurity confronting the country began about 15 years ago. However, he stressed that it is devoid of political, religious or ethnic undertones.

He said: “The insecurity in Nigeria has been there since 2011, and we have lost many lives. It is not about politics, religion or ethnicity, but pure criminality.

“It has gone on for too long. Nigeria is not the only country affected by insecurity. Many countries around the world have struggled with banditry. “Sudan has no functioning government; Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso are all under military rule, and they face similar challenges.”

Ribadu also referenced the situation in Afghanistan, where he once worked alongside others from across the globe, stating that the country experienced comparable problems. “We are not doing badly despite the challenges, because there is no part of Nigeria currently under the control of bandits.

“The present administration has done fairly well. Though the issue isn’t over, insecurity is not something that can be easily addressed,” he said. The NSA appealed to Nigerians to understand the efforts of the current administration, assuring that the Federal Government remains committed to tackling insecurity nationwide.

“The way the Federal Government is responding to insecurity today is different from how previous governments addressed it. The present government is a listening one, identifying root causes and confronting them directly. “We will continue to improve. We’ve made significant progress since we came in.

It’s a process, a journey. It took 15 years to reach where we are today, and this government has performed well compared to the past,” Ribadu added. Earlier, while addressing the people, Ribadu said he was in the state on behalf of the President to offer condolences and to assure them of the Federal Government’s resolve to combat insecurity in Benue.

He also urged the people not to politicise the state’s security problems, but rather to unite and support the government’s efforts. While commending the armed forces for their sacrifices in protecting lives and property, the NSA encouraged citizens to support the military.

He said: “Let me appeal to you to give us a chance. Those who seek to politicise this situation should stop. We will not allow it. They should focus on their own issues. It’s not right, it’s not fair. We do not want politics to interfere.”

