Ribadu Lambasts Canada Over Refusal To Offer Nigeria’s Defence Chief, Others Visa

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday condemned the Canadian government over its refusal to grant visas to Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other top military officers.

Addressing participants at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies in Abuja, yesterday, the National Security Adviser described the denial as disrespectful , saying Canada “can go to hell” for its actions.

Ribadu’s outburst came on the heels of the Defence chief’s outcry that he and his team were scheduled to attend an official event in Canada on Wednesday, aimed at honouring war veterans, but were denied entry.

“Every disappointment is a blessing. Yesterday, I was meant to be in Canada.

There’s an event to honour our veterans, those that were injured during battles, and we were meant to be there,” Musa said.

Reacting to the situation, Ribadu commended the CDS for speaking openly about the incident and called for a stronger Nigeria that would no longer be taken for granted.

“Thank you for the courage to say Canada denied you visas. They can go to hell,” Ribadu said.

“Even though it’s painful, it’s disrespectful, but we are peaceful and strong and I agree with you that it is time to fix our country.

Yet, this is another reason we work hard to make Nigeria work,” Ribadu said.

ºHe commended Musa for his leadership in the fight against insecurity, stating that the ongoing collaboration among Nigeria’s security agencies to strengthen national security is yielding positive results.

Share

Please follow and like us: