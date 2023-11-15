Ribadu Invites Striking NLC, TUC Leaders For Talks

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu has called for a round table meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing nationwide strike.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting was scheduled to hold on Wednesday afternoon, November 15.

It would be recalled that the National President of the TUC, Festus Osifo, during an interview with Arise Television had said that the labour leaders are open to “reasonable and sincere” dialogue.

Ribadu mentioned that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack on the President of NLC, Joe Ajaero.

The ongoing strike is a protest against the assault on Ajaero and other congress executives in Owerri, Imo State, on November 1, as well as pending labour issues in Imo State.

Ajaero’s arrest by the police ahead of a state-wide protest in Imo was disclosed by the NLC’s Head of Information, Benson Upah. However, the police denied the arrest, stating that Ajaero was taken into protective custody.

The NLC and TUC reached out to their affiliates ahead of the nationwide strike.