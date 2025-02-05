Ribadu: I Never Said Tinubu, Akume, Kalu Were Corrupt when I was EFCC chair

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has refuted allegations that in his capacity as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), he labelled President Bola Tinubu, who was then governor of Lagos State corrupt

Ribadu made the denial yesterday in reaction to the allegation by the leader of Northern Star, Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad.

In a TikTok video, Hajia Muhammad chastised Ribadu for serving in Tinubu’s government, whom he castigated when he was EFCC chairman. Ribadu, who claimed that the allegation is malicious, demanded a public apology and retraction within seven days

In a letter through his lawyer, Dr. Ahmed Raji (SAN), the NSA said publicly or privately, he never called out Tinubu for corruption. He said the damage that had been done as a result of the Tiktok video was unquantifiable.

The letter dated February 4, 2025, and signed by Dr. Raji, reads: “Clearly, in the text of your recording [reproduced and translated above] you stated that when our client served as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, [EFCC] he allegedly named President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, alongside Sen. George Akume and Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu [all former Governors, and in that order] as the governors in Nigeria who stole the most from the public treasury.

“You also stated that today, our client who once held the above odious view about President Tinubu has turned around to be his staunchest defender; especially, with regard to what you stated to be the government’s agenda to silence voices of dissent to the government, citing the alleged arrest of a certain Prof. Usman Yusuf as an example.

“You also stated that our client’s alleged attitudinal change towards President Tinubu means that he has either become a liar or that he lied when he allegedly described President Tinubu, Sen. Akume, Sen. Kalu and other governors as thieves.

“Privately or publicly, our client has never expressed the above viewpoint about President Tinubu and/or Senators George Akume and Orji Uzor Kalu, which you attributed to him.

“In fact, our client has never held such a viewpoint about the President; hence, it came as a complete surprise to him when his attention was drawn to the aforesaid publication by you against him.

