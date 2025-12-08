Ribadu Hosts US Congressional Delegation In Abuja

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Sunday received a United States Congressional delegation in Abuja as part of ongoing high-level security consultations between both countries.

The visit comes amid renewed US concerns over insecurity in Nigeria, following the recent designation of the country as one of “particular concern” by US President, Donald Trump in his latest foreign policy statements.

The classification has drawn global attention to Nigeria’s security landscape, especially issues relating to terrorism, banditry, and religious freedom.

READ ALSO:

During the closed-door meeting, Ribadu and the US lawmakers discussed strategic areas of cooperation, including intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism operations, defence partnership, and humanitarian support for communities affected by violence.

The delegation’s visit underscores Washington’s increased engagement with Abuja on regional stability and security reforms.

Although details of the discussions were not fully disclosed, the meeting is seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen Nigeria–US relations at a time when Nigeria faces complex internal security challenges.

The congressional team, which has also visited other parts of the country, is expected to submit its findings to the US Congress to shape future policy decisions and bilateral assistance programs.