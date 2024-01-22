Ribadu, Alake To Visit Ibadan Over Bomb Explosion

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, will on Monday visit Ibadan over last Tuesday’s explosion.

It would be recalled that five people were confirmed dead, 77 persons were injured, and 58 houses were damaged in the sad incident, which shocked the country.

Following the incident, the Oyo State government revealed in a statement issued last week that a thorough investigation and forensic analysis of the explosion had started.

READ ALSO:

In order to ascertain the cause of the incident, Ribadu will visit the blast site in Bodija on Monday, January 22, for an on-the-spot assessment and to take a direct briefing from the state government and its investigators.

The visit would enable Ribadu to decide on how the Office of the NSA would collaborate with the state government and investigators.

It was also learned that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, at the weekend, visited the scene for an assessment of the incident.

Justice Ariwoola, who hails from Oyo State, was said to have expressed absolute shock at what he saw.