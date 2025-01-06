Ribadu, Adeboye, Enenche Listed Among 100 Most Reputable Africans

Share

National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu and Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), have been recognised among the 100 Most Reputable Africans for 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the list which was released yesterday by Reputation Poll International (RPI), in partnership with the Global Reputation Forum, had the names of other notable Nigerians and African leaders.

NAN also reports that the list featured men and women from diverse sectors across the continent who had excelled in technology, creative industries, sports, public service, academia and environmental advocacy.

Ribadu’s nomination stemmed from his leadership of the nation’s security apparatus leading to enhanced synergy between the military, other security and intelligence agencies in the country.

He has recently coordinated a series of successful rescues of kidnapped victims in the northern part of the country. “This is a celebration of African excellence and a call to recognise those shaping the future of the continent with their unwavering commitment to progress and innovation.

“Honorees were chosen for their significant local and global influence as well as their ability to create meaningful change. “The 2025 honorees were selected through a rigorous methodology based on integrity, ethical leadership and commitment to societal well-being.

“They were also selected through the impact of contributions to transformative projects and initiatives as well as the recognition and influence within their respective fields,” the organisers said on the website.

The ‘roll of honour’ released on the organisations website also had the names of Dr Paul Enenche, the founder, Dunamis International Gospel Church, Mr Cosmos Maduka, Chairman Coscharis Motors and Sen. Gbemisola Saraki.

While Enenche and Adeboye have appeared on the list in the past, Dr Daniel Olukoya, founder, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is appearing for the first time.

Others are Bala Wunti, the Group General Manager National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mr Tony Elume – lu, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (UBA), as well as songwriter and worship singer, Osinachi Egbu, popularly known as “Sinach”.

Also in the list is Olukemi Badenoch, a Nigerian-born British politician who is serving as the leader of opposition and leader of Conservative Party since November 2024.

President-elect of Ghana, John Mahama, who won an election for his second term in office, Benedict Oramah, President of Afrexim Bank and Mo Ibrahim, a Sudanese-British billionaire businessman are the other notable African leaders that made the list.

Isatou Ceesay of Gambia, one of the honorees, was notable in advocacy for climate resilience and sustainable development; she redefined sustainability through her innovative approach to waste management and women’s empowerment, turning plastic waste into economic opportunities for rural women.

For Karen Matsiko of South Africa, another honoree, she was notable in finance and corporate governance, and was found worthy as an exceptional leader in banking and logistics, with a focus on trade finance and sustainable trends in emerging markets.

Her work was instrumental in driving financial innovation and economic growth across sub-saharan Africa. Former President Goodluck Jonathan; Dr Jennifer Douglas, Managing Partner, Miyetti Law Firm and Ogiame Atuwatse, the Olu of Warri made the list in previous editions.

Pastor William Kumuyi, founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Bishop David Oyedepo, founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide were among the 2023 honorees.

Share

Please follow and like us: