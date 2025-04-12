RHOLagos Reunion Premieres Tomorrow

Share

The highly anticipated reunion of the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) Season 3 is set to air in two parts, kicking off tomorrow Sunday, the 13th of April 2025, with the second part following on Sunday, the 20th of April 2025.

The charismatic and ever-entertaining Uti Nwachukwu has been confirmed as the host for this year’s explosive sit-down. Known for his engaging style in navigating tricky dynamics, viewers can expect him to delve deep into the season’s most talked-about bits.

Season 3 of RHOLagos, which wrapped up its run on the 30th of March 2025, has been brimming with its signature blend of luxury, lifestyle, and, naturally, drama. Returning fan favourites, Laura Ikeji Kanu, Mariam Timmer, and Carolyna Hutchings were joined this season by new additions, Dabota Lawson, Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi, and Sophia Momodu.

Speaking about the upcoming reunion, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said, “The Real Housewives of Lagos continues to win over audiences with its authentic portrayal of the vibrant Lagos social scene and the dynamic personalities of our housewives. The reunion, which will air in two unmissable parts on Africa Magic Showcase, is a crucial part of the Real Housewives experience and we’re happy to have Sir Uti as our host. His ability to connect with the cast and draw out compelling conversations makes him the perfect person to guide us through what promises to be an unforgettable two-part reunion.”

