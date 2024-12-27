RHOL returns for an unforgettable third season

Share

Fans of glamour, drama, and high society, get ready! The highly anticipated third season of The Real Housewives of Lagos is set to premiere on 12 January 2025 as the season promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more extravagant, as it showcases the unparalleled luxury, lifestyle, and culture of Lagos.

Returning to light up your screens are three fan favourites: Laura Ikeji Kanu, the ever-vibrant entrepreneur and social media personality; Mariam Timmer, the bold and charismatic PR expert; as well as Carolyna Hutchings, entertainment aficionado and savvy businesswoman. These women are back and ready to share more of their dynamic lives, friendships, and fabulous events.

However, Joining the cast this season are three exciting new faces who bring their own unique flair to the show that includes Dabota Lawson, a celebrated beauty entrepreneur and former beauty queen, known for her glamorous lifestyle and business acumen, Adeola “Diiadem” Adeyemi, an accomplished beauty mogul and influencer who redefines ambition and elegance and Sophia Momodu, a media personality and humanitarian, celebrated for her charm and advocacy work.

This season dives deeper into the lives of these six extraordinary women as they navigate the intricate balance of family, friendship, and business in one of Africa’s most vibrant cities. From opulent parties to heartfelt moments and inevitable clashes, The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 is set to deliver unmatched entertainment and authenticity.

Hannah Mabruk, VP, Format Sales for NBCUniversal Formats said : “We are delighted to see The Real Housewives of Lagos return for a third season, showcasing the dynamic, vibrant, and luxurious lifestyle that Lagos has to offer. This season continues to push the boundaries of what viewers can expect from the franchise, and we’re eager for fans to see the new faces and fresh drama that will keep them hooked from start to finish.”

The Real Housewives franchise is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Share

Please follow and like us: