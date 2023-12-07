RHOL: Laura Ikeji Threatens To Go Though On Iyabo Ojo Despite Age Gap

Cast in the Real housewives of Lagos (RHOL), brand influencer and entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji has revealed how Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo fought her with a bottle during the RHOL series.

There have been a lot of tension during the on going SHOWMAX series of the Real Housewives of Lagos(RHOL) season 2, however, Laura Ikeji has taken to her social media page to criticise Iyabo Ojo, alleging that Iyabo has constantly tries to belittle and harass her.

Expressing her anger and frustration, Laura Ikeji who is currently pregnant revealed that this was not the first time they had argued, and that she really don’t know why the constant feud continues.

She claimed that she’s trying to keep calm and not aggravate the whole issue because of their age difference and her respect for her, adding that she knows there had been fights in the previous season for which she had apologized numerous times.

However, Laura insisted that she no longer respected the actress at all and that she was taking back all of her previous apologies.

She, however, said as promised she is going to show off the other side of herself which she felt Iyabo Ojo had been stirring up.

Speaking further, Laura threatens to return for Season 3 and promised to show off a more assertive side of herself.

Referencing an instance where Iyabo Ojo allegedly raised a bottle during the RHOL Season 2 finale, she emphasized that she would not be pregnant at that time and would not back down from confrontation.

She said, “Initially I didn’t understand the dislike, she explained in Dubai last year and I apologized, she brought it up again and I apologized, kept on apologizing oooo, the same way the other lady apologized to her for something I didn’t even think needed an apology.

“We all did that cause of the age gap and very much the respect we had for her. We are Africans we are very respectful.

“Funny thing is that I used to like her. This I communicated severally. I attended her event and stayed so late, even though I wanted to leave I didn’t want her to complain. I stayed there till after midnight but she still disliked me. Lol.

“But all that is gone, like I said in the show I have 0 respect for you. You don’t like me, I have the utmost dislike for you and you will see that if I ever return for season 3. I will show you the crazy side if me you have been evoking.

“I won’t be pregnant, I won’t shy away from the bottle you carried at the finale. We will fight till one of us can’t fight anymore. N Like I told you I have withdrawn all my apologies hun. N next time you want to fight a pregnant woman come correct, leave the noise. Peace and love.”



