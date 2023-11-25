RHOL: Faith Morey Drags Iyabo Ojo, Says I Do Not Want To Be Part Of Your Primary 2 Team

Real Housewives of Lagos reality TV star, Faith Morey has berated her fellow cast member, Iyabo Ojo on the Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 show.

New Telegraph reports that on the show on Saturday, November 25, Iyabo Ojo during a conversation with a fellow cast member, Tania, stated that Faith is ‘’not one of us’’, implying that Faith is not friends with herself, Tania and Chioma.

Iyabo said, ‘’Faith comes across as someone who is condescending. Faith is not one of us. You are one of us more than Faith and when I talk about that, I talk about me and Chioma. You are Chioma’s friend, so Chioma’s friend is my friend and Chioma’s enemy is my enemy. Point blank’’

READ ALSO:

Reacting to Iyabo Ojo via her X account, Faith noted that she is not interested in being part of Iyabo Ojo’s team.

She said, “She is not one of us” Nah, I never even wanted to be part of that primary 2 team

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“Go look for humility from people you feed and people that follow you around like headless chickens‼!’’

Faith went on to state that she is ‘’humble’’. Showing off her impressive garage.

She added, ‘’Don’t show us your men’s cars. Yours.’’