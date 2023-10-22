RHOL: Faith Morey Blasts Iyabo Ojo Over Rude Behaviour

Real Housewives of Lagos cast, Faith Morey has slammed her fellow housewife, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo over her crude personality and how she’s trying so hard to deny the glaring flaws.

A few hours ago, Iyabo Ojo had responded to the widespread criticism she faced regarding her conflicts with Faith Morey on Season 2 of Real Housewives of Lagos.

According to her, many had drawn parallels between a reality show and real-life situations, citing Mohbad as an example, stating that she had privately apologized to Faith.

Speaking further, Iyabo Ojo took to her defence, saying her actions are not often edited to convey a specific narrative and that not everyone can or should be portrayed as a victim, enabler, or peacemaker.

Responding to Iyabo Ojo’s statements, Faith Morey stated that she had never received an apology from her.

She also clarified that RHOLagos is not a scripted show, and there are no guidelines from the producers dictating how housewives should behave. Therefore, she saw no justification for Iyabo’s behaviour.

Faith said that Iyabo couldn’t pretend to be someone she wasn’t for five months, and she couldn’t put on an act for that long.

In conclusion, the reality star urged Iyabo to take responsibility for her behaviour, emphasizing that Iyabo had harboured a dislike for her from the very first day they met.

Faith Morey wrote, “RHOLagos is not a scripted show and there are no guidelines by the producers as to how housewives should act!! People act the way they act because that’s what and who they are! You can’t be someone you are not for 5 whole months. You can’t act for 5 whole months!! Enough of this gaslighting people!!

Own your crude, crass behaviour with your chests!! You never liked me from the very first day you met me and you never stopped showing me that.

I never did anything to you and you never for once apologized for anything or saw how badly you treated me! You never gave me a chance! You wanted to be close to anyone who disliked me because you are nothing but a shameless bully!

I wish the producers showed everything in full!! Edits were even to your advantage but your spiteful behavior can’t even escape edits!

Stop trying to downplay the show!!”