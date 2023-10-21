RHOL: Chioma Ikokwu Threatens To Beat Toyin Lawani Up

The Real Housewives Of Lagos reality TV star, Chioma Ikokwu, better known as Chioma Goodhair clashes with her fellow housewife who’s a remarkable fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani as she vows to beat her up.

During season 1 of the Real Housewives of Lagos, Chioma and Toyin had their fair share of disagreement over late coming but unfortunately resumed the same energy in Season 2.

In the fourth episode of the new Season of the show, Toyin Lawani confronted her fellow housewife after an opinion during a discussion. This escalated quickly into Chioma Ikokwu threatening to beat up the stylist.

Toyin, however, was unwavering as she insisted on putting Chioma Goodhair in her place without remorse.

Chioma angrily said, “How will you say you will be beaten for having an opinion? After I beat you, my bodyguard will beat you. My mopol will beat you. My soldiers will arrest you.”

Watch the video below: