RHOL 2:ile-ife Takes Centre Stage

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) season 2 turned up the heat in the ninth episode, taking viewers on a regal journey to the royal palace of the Ooni of Ife. However, an episode that started with a showcase of the cultural beauty of Ile-Ife soon turned into a brawl between Toyin Lawani and Mariam Timmer.

The ladies experienced the ancestral Yorubaland with all the pomp and pageantry associated with the monarchy, courtesy of HRM Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi. They enjoyed everything from traditional dances to Ile-Ife delicacies including Eko, Dele, and Worowo. The episode was a vibrant celebration of the Yoruba culture. During the cultural festivities, the ladies were treated to a crash course in adire (tie and dye) making at the Adire Oodua Textile Training Hub.

The hub is an indigenous handmade vocational centre founded by Queen Aderonke to empower women and youths and train them in adire-making. The queen introduced them to Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the 51st Ooni of Ife, and they participated in the Aje Olokun festival, where the spiritual leaders and royal fathers of Ile-Ife pray for wealth and prosperity. They all seemed to be having a great time amid such rich cultural experiences until they sat down for a private conversation and managed to stir up their brand of chaos.

The ladies had a bone to pick with Mariam, so Toyin con- fronted her over alleged gossip and her current behaviour. This confrontation unveiled a web of conversations involving Iyabo and Mariam. Toyin claimed she heard that Mariam described her as condescending. The issue between Chioma and Mariam also came into the conversation briefly, with Iyabo reiterating that Mariam was wrong to use hurtful words and make insinuations about ‘childlessness.’

Accusations of being a “liar” and a “fake friend” between Toyin and Mariam escalated into a heated physical altercation, resulting in a broken phone and an unexpected turn of events involving a disrobed Mariam. Viewers will recall that the duo have been friends for over 16 years. However, as the episode ended, they noted that they didn’t believe their longtime friendship would recover from the brawl.