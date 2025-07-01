Rhodes-Vivour Slams Tinubu Govt Says ‘It’s A Failure’

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on Tuesday condemned President Bola Tinubu’s led administration describing it as “a failure” and blaming it for what he called the worst cost-of-living crisis Nigeria has seen in four decades.

Rhodes-Vivour, who made the remarks while speaking on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics said the only way the country can be salvaged is for the opposition to come together and make efforts to unseat President Tinubu.

According to him, the opposition cannot afford to divide their votes in the 2027 election like they did in 2023.

He further decried the nation’s security situation, citing thousands of deaths across different regions of the country.

“This government ultimately has been a failure. When you talk about the quality of life, the cost of living, this is the highest cost of living crisis that Nigeria has faced in the last 40 years.

“You look at security: over 10,000 people have died in the North, and about 7,000 people have died in the South. On the international tourism index, we have gone from number 8 to number 6. You can talk of policies all you want, but if people are experiencing hardship, simultaneously, you are renovating the vice president’s residence.

“You are using money that just speaks of opulence and good living; you are spending money in the way a country whose economy is buoyant would spend money. It’s all about the people tightening their belts, but you see the government living extravagantly,” he stated.