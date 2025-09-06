Rhodes-Vivour Joins ADC, Accuses Lagos APC Of Stifling Opposition

Former Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Rhodes-Vivour announced his defection on Saturday at an event in Lagos, where he formally declared his membership of the ADC.

However, he alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) attempted to frustrate the event by sealing off the original venue despite the organisers obtaining all necessary approvals.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, Rhodes-Vivour condemned the action, describing it as an abuse of power and a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices in Lagos.

“It is truly disappointing that the Lagos APC is abusing state institutions by sealing off the venue where the ADC was scheduled to hold a meeting tomorrow after obtaining the necessary approvals. This is not only an abuse of power, it is a clear attempt to stifle opposition voices in Lagos,” he said.

He further accused the APC of being jittery about the growing momentum of the ADC and the “Obidient” movement in the state, insisting that no amount of intimidation will deter their struggle for a better Lagos.

“Lagos belongs to all of us, not a select few. And it is our constitutional right to assemble lawfully. Let it be clear that no amount of intimidation or harassment will stop us from engaging with the people of Lagos. Our movement is powered by the people, and no barricade or show of force can weaken their resolve for a better Lagos,” Rhodes-Vivour declared.