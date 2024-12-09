Rhodes-Vivour Hints At Contesting 2027 Lagos Gov’ship Poll

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the governorship candidate on the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has hinted at running again for the position.

Speaking in an interview on Iyabo Ojo TV released on Sunday, Rhodes-Vivour said that he is learning from past mistakes and working to strengthen his political movement.

Rhodes-Vivour emphasized the importance of staying visible and active in opposition politics.

“By God’s grace, we are working. We gained a lot of traction, we also saw our mistakes, we saw the loopholes we made, and we’re working on that.

“I think the biggest mistake that has happened in Lagos politics is after elections, the opposition goes quiet, which is not, that is not happening this time,” he said.

He also criticized Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for what he described as extravagant spending amidst widespread hardship.

Rhodes-Vivour called out the alleged misuse of taxpayers’ money, citing instances such as the payment of personal legal bills, spending nearly ₦200 million on unspecified projects, and claims of ₦2 billion allocated for purchasing fans and consultants for bus networks.

