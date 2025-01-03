New Telegraph

Rhodes-Vivour Faults Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

I’m Learning On Past Mistake, Rhodes-Vivour Hints At Lagos Gov’ship Rerun

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate on the flagship of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections has heavily criticised the Federal Government’s reforms, saying it is favouring some selected individuals.

Rhodes-Vivour who  made this remark while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday said majority of Nigerians are suffering due to the onesided reforms.

According to him, the only people who seem to be benefitting from these reforms are maybe the bankers, the people in government, and the President’s friends.

“The people are experiencing unprecedented hardship. Today, over 70 per cent of people’s income is spent on transportation and food. They’ve not even started to think about how they can afford accommodation.

“We have a situation where there is a culture of wastefulness, and extravagance that does not reflect the dire economic situation that the same President is pushing out that needs to be reformed.

“How many Nigerians can say they are benefitting from any reform right now? He stated.

