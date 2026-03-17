Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a state visit to the United Kingdom despite mounting challenges at home.

Rhodes-Vivour, who had defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections, argued that the president’s frequent foreign trips have brought little benefit to Nigerians grappling with economic hardship, including rising fuel costs.

Speaking on The Morning Brief, a programme on Channels Television, he said, “The President has spent a significant amount of time travelling outside the country while the people are experiencing extreme hardship. That is unprecedented.

“For him, these trips may be beneficial, but for the average Nigerian, I don’t see the value.”

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President Tinubu is currently in the United Kingdom on an official visit alongside the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, and other senior government officials. The delegation is expected to meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle between March 18 and 19.

According to the presidency, the visit is aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and exploring new areas of cooperation between both countries.

However, Rhodes-Viviour criticised the administration for focusing on international engagements while insecurity and economic difficulties persist domestically. Referencing recent violence in Borno State, he questioned the government’s responsiveness to internal crises.

“It seems we need a foreign power to show interest before our government acts on security or shows empathy,” he said, expressing concern over what he described as a lack of clear direction in addressing citizens’ welfare.

Although the trip marks the first visit by a Nigerian president to the UK in 37 years—highlighting longstanding ties between both nations—Rhodes-Viviour maintained that addressing local issues should take precedence.