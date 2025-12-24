Rhoda Youths Support Ikorodu Primary Schools’ Pupils With Scholarship, Others 

…set to introduce etiquette competition

A Lagos-based non-profit organisation, Rhoda Youth Centre, has presented educational materials to over 100 pupils in various primary schools in Ikorodu.

Two vulnerable students picked in each of the over 70 public primary schools in Ikorodu Division benefited from the project aimed at supporting the education of the beneficiaries through the provision of school bag, school uniform, 12 pieces of 40 leaves exercise books each, one 20 leaves exercise book, one drawing book, two pairs of white socks, a pair of sandals, and five pieces of pencils each. The Centre also gave scholarships to some of the pupils.

The three-day exercise held Monday, December 15 to Wednesday, December 17, took place at six centres – Methodist Primary School, Ikorodu; Methodist Primary School, Igbogbo, Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA; Methodist Primary School, Oke-Eletu, Ijede LCDA; L.G. Primary School, Imota LCDA; Cherubim & Seraphim Primary School, Ogolonto, Ikorodu West LCDA and Farm Settlement Primary School, Odogunyan, Ikorodu North LCDA, with beneficiaries and their parents in attendance.

During the exercise, L.G. Primary School, Oreta, was presented with KG table and chairs, while a scholarship was announced for Praise Emmanuel of African Bethel Primary School, Maya, throughout his primary and secondary education.

Speaking with New Telegraph, the founder of Rhoda Youth Centre and the immediate past Chairman, Ikorodu -Oga Development Association (IKODASS), Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo, said that two pupils were chosen from each of the schools in the Ikorodu division, adding that the scholarship will be a continuous exercise.

“Our intention was to pick more, but we decided to start with two each. This set will be provided with educational materials – uniform, bag, exercise books, drawing book, writing book, sandals, and socks throughout their primary school education. Come next year, we are picking another set who are also going to be provided for, while we will also continue with the existing beneficiaries.

“The intention is to give them confidence; to make them not to feel inferior among their peers because it’s only a pupil with a good uniform, and writing materials in class that would be bold and confident to relate and that helps such a pupil’s development,” he said.

According to him, the intention is to assist the pupils in ensuring that what their parents are unable to provide for them does not jeopardise their upbringing and future.

“Etiquette is important – we are concerned about how these children are raised. We care for their upbringing,” he added.

Erogbogbo commended the state government’s interventions in ensuring that public schools are of a standard.

“The government is trying their best because I took my time to go round all the primary schools in Ikorodu Division, and I can see that they are fantastic. I would rather put my children in the public schools than in most of the private schools.

“On two occasions, the government provides books for the pupils. They brought the books, and I know what books cost because I have worked with publishers in the course of these projects and during another engagement. To cap it all, public schools are staffed with the best teachers that you can have. They have qualified teachers and many of them hold more than one certificate,” he said.

Erogbogbo also emphasised the importance of etiquette and plans by the Centre to start a competition among schools in Ikorodu.

‎”We hope that schools will be serious about the etiquette programme because we are going to organise a competition among schools. We will monitor the process, and a child will represent each school in the Junior Primary 1 – 2 and senior categories (Primary 4 – 6).

“Winners will be given scholarship awards, while teachers of such children will receive handsome cash support, and the school will get a project.”

He assured that the Rhoda Youth Centre will not rest on the issue of etiquette, adding that they have developed a calendar and that they will not do any other programme until they get this right.

“As we go along, we will also do some interventions in schools. There is a school whose kindergarten lacks chairs, and we have purchased the chairs needed for them, and they will be delivered to the school.”

Erogbogbo also announced plans to support the parents of the beneficiaries who, he said, the centre would train and provide with soft loans as empowerment so as to be able to care for their children.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on Social Development, Comrade Lekan Biliamin-Oba, lauded Erogbogbo’s consistency in impacting society and described it as a challenge to the younger generation to do more.

Noting that he has also been a beneficiary of Rhoda Youth Centre leadership and capacity building training programme, Biliamin-Oba also commended Erogbogbo for supporting the government in providing essential learning materials to pupils in the form of scholarships, stressing that the support would go a long way in shaping the perception and commitment of the children.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the learning materials for their growth and development so that they too, in future, would be able to give back.

The Vice Chairman, Igbogbo/Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Barr. Ade Ayeni, who represented his chairman at the Igbogbo/Baiyeku centre for the distribution, thanked Rhoda Centre for assisting the council in doing some of its duties.

“I want to thank the facilitator, Rhoda Youth Centre, for filling in the gap because this is what we ought to be doing, and they are assisting us with. They are helping us to do our job and making it easy for us. What they are doing is not just for us in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, but all over Ikorodu Division.

“But I am not surprised because the brain behind the initiative, Asiwaju Rotimi Erogbogbo, has initiated several ideas in the past that have been of great benefit to the Ikorodu Division. He’s someone that we usually run to whenever we need support, ideas and mentoring,” he said.

“This is an act of service, and that is what you have been doing over time. It is because you like giving back to society, especially those who are in need.”

Ayeni noted that through the support, Rhoda Centre is opening the way and giving opportunities to many children who would turn out to be their families’ breadwinners, stressing that the school uniform and other learning materials would give beneficiaries confidence and boost their morale to do well academically.

He also stated that the administration of Omoba Hammed Aroyewun in Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA has been greatly impacting education by creating a conducive learning environment and facilities to give pupils quality education.

Schools’ representatives, parents and the pupils commended the Rhoda Centre’s initiative, describing it as highly impacting.

Some of the officials of the Rhoda Youth Centre that were part of the three-day exercise include the wife of the Rhoda Youth Centre’s founder, Mrs Tosan Erogbogbo; notable director, producer and author, Deacon Austin Awulonu; Lead Consultant at Tchinasah Limited – an Edu-consulting Outfit, Maureen Awulonu; founder of Auntie Lola Foundation, Mrs Mabodu Ololade, among others.

Rhoda Youth Centre is a non-profit organisation in Ikorodu, Lagos, Nigeria, dedicated to empowering youth through free vocational training (hairdressing, tailoring, computers, etc.), educational support, healthcare initiatives (eye care), and community development, aiming to build stronger futures for young people and families by providing practical skills and opportunities for self-reliance.