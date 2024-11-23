RHG names Ahmed Reza District Director for Nigeria

Share

Ahmed Reza has been named as District Director for Nigeria by the Radisson Hotel Group (RGH). Raza, who is the General Manager of Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, now has added to his current portfolio Park Inn by Radisson Abeokuta, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja and Park Inn by Radisson Serviced Apartments VI.

He is expected to oversee RHG’s operations across Nigeria, and continue to build on the Group’s growing presence in the country.

The new District Director for Nigeria, who has demonstrated quality leadership, achievements and driven by passion and a service philosophy, joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2017 as Executive Assistant Manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel Anchorage, Lagos, Nigeria. He became GM of the hotel in September 2020.

Prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group, Reza was Director of Food and Beverage for Intercontinental Hotel Group in Nigeria as well as Acting Hotel Manager. Beginning his journey with Hilton Houston Hotel in 2005, he has since taken on more roles, expanding his wealth of experience, and showing extensive knowledge of the Nigerian market.

Sandra Kneubuhler, Managing Director Africa at Radisson Hotel Group said, “Ahmed has proven his extensive experience and local market insight. In his most recent role as General Manager, he has led his team to consistently delivering exceptional results.

‘‘Ahmed is a team player who is powered by passion and is forward thinking in his dealings. I have no doubt that he will be equally successful at delivering results in his new area of responsibility and I wish him every success.”

Reza’s promotion to District Director, Nigeria, underscores Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to empowering experienced leaders who understand the unique dynamics of local markets and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest experiences.

Share

Please follow and like us: