Rhema Church Begins Convention, Decries Naira Depreciation

Rhema Christian Church has decried the fall of naira against dollars saying it was an understatement that the currency has further taken the worst turn. The church which holds its global week-long Convention from Sunday November 5 to 12 with the theme ‘Looking unto Jesus’ made this known at a press conference at its Headquarters, Lagos-Abeokuta, Expressway, Temidire, Sango Ota, Ogun State.

Presiding Bishop of the Church, Bishop Dr. Taiwo Akinola while address- ing the press called on the Federal Government to be more people oriented in its choice and timing of economic strategies. Akinola said: “As a nation-church, in Rhema Christian Church, we decry the unending depreciation of the naira, which presently is having adverse effect on our local manufacturers, and we call on the government to take an urgent look at how to provide succour to Nigerians across social stratum.

“For example, the 10 billion dollar lifeline being proposed by the Federal government should be judiciously deployed for quick and sustainable re- lief outcomes. While the Federal Government has expressed its good intentions in revamping the economy, we urge them to be more people oriented in its choice and timing of economic strategies.

“For instance, the unification of the exchange rates as done by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not have been a one step process. Rather, it should have been implemented over a period of time in phases to minimise the harsh socio— economic consequences on the people.” Meanwhile, Akinola said this year’s Convention was going to bring individuals to a new level of intimacy with God. “Indeed, the dawn of refreshing and revival is here!

We believe God is going to use this Convention to bring dramatic solutions to all our life’s challenges, and usher in a fresh power of divine intervention in all areas of reproach in our national life.” He added that a host of gospel ministers expected include: Rev. Dr. Kunle Adesina, Rev. Kayode Kolawole, Bishop Victor Akilla, Bishop Biodun Akinteye, Bishop Peter Adio Obanijesu from South Africa, Bishop Israel Alaya, Bishop Michael Adewusi and others.