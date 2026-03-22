RHAs Unveil Programme For S’South Zonal Summit In Asaba

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHAs) have rolled out a detailed programme for their forthcoming South-South Zonal Summit in Asaba, aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilisation and enhancing public awareness of ongoing national reforms.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the Delta State Coordinator of the group, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon disclosed that the two-day summit, themed “One Party, One Message, One Mobilisation,” will convene key political stakeholders, including coordinators from states and local governments across the South-South region.

Solomon explained that the summit follows a similar engagement recently held in Abuja and was initiated by the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, to harmonise messaging and improve coordination among party faithful and grassroots mobilizers.

According to him, proceedings will begin on Monday at the Press Centre, New Government House, Asaba, with registration scheduled for 8:30 a.m.

He noted that Dr Okowa will deliver the welcome address, while the Chairman of the occasion, Senator Adedayo Clement Adeyeye, will give the opening remarks.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is expected to serve as Chief Host and present a goodwill message, while Senator Hope Uzodinma, National Coordinator and Director General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, will officially declare the summit open.

Solomon further revealed that the summit will include four key paper presentations focused on governance, reforms, and effective political communication. Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu will present a paper on rebuilding national foundations through reforms, followed by Felix C. Morka, who will speak on governance reforms and strategic messaging.

Another session will be delivered by Senator Ajibola Basiru, focusing on grassroots mobilisation through party structures and community-based approaches.

Day Two of the summit will feature a presentation by Chief Olisa Metuh on intelligence gathering, strategic planning, and timely response in electioneering, after which a communiqué will be issued alongside closing formalities.

Solomon stated that the summit is designed to equip coordinators and ambassadors with a clear understanding of the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and enable them to effectively communicate their benefits to citizens at the grassroots.

He stressed that the theme underscores the need for unity of purpose among party members, ambassadors, and government actors, noting that consistent messaging and coordinated mobilisation are essential for sustaining public support.

“The party, the ambassadors, and the government must speak with one voice. Our goal is to ensure that the achievements and benefits of these reforms are clearly understood by the people,” he said.

Highlighting some of the gains of the reforms, Solomon pointed to improved economic stability, the removal of fuel subsidies to free up development resources, the introduction of student loan schemes, and improved fiscal management across states.

He added that the summit will also feature the inauguration of local government and ward coordinators, alongside their deputies, who will be tasked with driving the campaign message at the grassroots level.

Solomon disclosed that about 150 participants, including national, zonal, state, and local government coordinators, are expected to attend the summit.

He expressed confidence that the event would strengthen cohesion within the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, deepen political engagement, and provide a unified framework for mobilisation across the South-South region.

The State Coordinator also acknowledged the strong support of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, noting that the inauguration marks the formal commencement of the group’s operations in Delta State.

He commended the governor for what he described as visionary efforts in aligning the state with the centre.