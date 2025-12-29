RHA Names Bagudu Best Performing Minister, NCC EVC Best Agency Head

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network has named Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, as the Best Performing Minister of the Year and Dr Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as the Best Performing Agency Head.

According to the group, it came to this conclusion after a careful review of key promoters and stakeholders championing Mr President’s ideological and developmental agenda.

It noted that Minister Bagudu came out tops for his outstanding contributions, loyalty, and strategic leadership in steering Nigeria’s fiscal policy and economic planning throughout 2025.

In a statement signed by Opialu Fabian Opialu, Bagudu was described as a “towering figure” whose tireless efforts have significantly advanced the Renewed Hope vision in economic stabilisation and growth.

“Minister Abubakar Atiku Bagudu exemplifies the Renewed Hope vision through his relentless commitment to macroeconomic stability and inclusive development,” Opialu stated.

“His oversight of the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 budget has driven bold reforms, resulting in four consecutive quarters of GDP growth, exchange rate stability, and renewed investor confidence.”

Opialu highlighted Bagudu’s role in revising the National Development Plan and coordinating poverty reduction strategies.

“Bagudu has led effective implementation of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy across states, balancing fiscal responsibility with strategic investments in health, education, infrastructure, and agriculture,” he added.

He further praised Bagudu’s global engagements and sector synergies. “As Minister, Bagudu has championed partnerships, such as with Germany for the $1 trillion economy goal, and emphasised clean energy investments requiring $410 billion for net-zero by 2060, proving the administration’s commitment to sustainable prosperity,” Opialu said.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network also recognised Dr Aminu Maida as the Best Performing Agency Head for his contributions to digital innovation and telecommunications advancement.

“Dr. Aminu Maida’s efforts have elevated the NCC to among the top-performing government agencies in 2025, creating a robust environment essential for economic progress under President Tinubu,” Opialu noted.

“Under Maida’s stewardship, the NCC has advanced data-driven regulation through the Quality of Experience Crowdsourcing Project and committed to broadband expansion and transparency,” he said.

Opialu concluded, “Both Bagudu and Maida are not just supporters; they are principled architects of the Renewed Hope agenda.

“Their actions—from steering economic policies to advancing digital infrastructure—demonstrate rock-solid commitment to President Tinubu’s transformative national project.”