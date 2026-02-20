RHA: First Lady Flags Off Sanitary Pad Distribution In Bauchi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 10,000 sanitary pad packages to schoolgirls in Bauchi State, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to girl-child welfare.

The event, held at the Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu Square, Government House in Bauchi, forms part of activities under the Renewed Hope Initiative aimed at enhancing menstrual hygiene and promoting dignity among adolescent girls.

Represented by the wife of the Bauchi State Governor and North-East Coordinator of RHI, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, Remi Tinubu said the intervention aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of health and education.

She noted that access to sanitary products remains a challenge for many families, often resulting in absenteeism among female students during their menstrual periods.

Out of the 10,000 packages donated, 3,000 have been distributed to girls in secondary schools within Bauchi metropolis, while 7,000 will be delivered to rural communities across the state.

The First Lady urged community leaders to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution process.

Officials from the State Ministry of Health also sensitised students on menstrual hygiene management and healthy living practices.

Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, describing the initiative as a welcome relief.