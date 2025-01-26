RHA: Etsu Nupe Backs SV-NED/NYSC Groundbreaking Projects In Niger

Share

Projects will transform Niger State, align with President Tinubu's agenda – Ajayi-Labinjo

The Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Dr Yahaya Abubakar, (CFR), has expressed his support to the innovative and transformative projects embarked upon by the Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Niger State Government.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the projects focus on affordable housing, agriculture, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)/energy transformation and mining.

Speaking at his palace in Bida when the SV-NED INC USA/SV-NED Energy Ltd and the NYSC team visited him, the Etsu Nupe, who also is the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, assured of his support for the partnership and lauded the teams for choosing Niger State as the hub for these projects, which would transform the socio-economic, industrial and agricultural sectors in the state.

He opined that the projects would enhance the means of livelihood, the welfare; and improve the standard of living and quality of lives of the residents.

SV-NED Chairman, Chief Amina Temitope Ajayi-Labinjo (“Mama Diaspora”), represented by Executive Director and Executive Board Member, (SV-NED) Captain Dada Olaniyi Labinjo (Rtd), said the projects align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She also said the projects were geared to support President Tinubu deliver on his promises to accelerate socio-economic development and welfare of Nigerians as well as foster national development.

She explained that SV-NED, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to driving economic growth and youth empowerment in Nigeria, is partnering with the NYSC to implement critical projects in Niger State. She added that these initiatives align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on sustainable development, agriculture, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and affordable housing.

According to her, the partnership, which she is leading as SV-NED Chairman in partnership with NYSC, demonstrates a commitment to empowering Nigerian youths and promoting economic growth. She added that the project in Niger State will drive transformative change in the state.

She highlighted plans for the groundbreaking projects, which include a massive 360,000-hectare land allocation in Kakakpangi village along Bida-Minna Road and another 100,000 hectares in Wuya, Bida Local Government Area of the state.

These projects, according to her, are expected to uplift the lives of thousands of Nigerians, especially NYSC corps members, by creating opportunities for self-reliance through skills acquisition and employment.

Ajayi-Labinjo said: “The NYSC and SV-NED partnership is built on a shared vision of empowering Nigerian youths and promoting economic development. This collaboration will oversee the execution of joint projects, including CNG gas conversion centers and housing projects, to boost small businesses and youth empowerment.

“By leveraging strategic partnerships and innovative solutions, SV-NED and NYSC aim to create a sustainable future for Nigerian youths, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s of President Bola Tinubu.”

She expressed appreciation to Etsu Nupe for receiving the team and expressed the willingness of SV-NED and NYSC to partner with him and together to develop the Bida Emirate as well as Niger in general.

She said: “ We are interested in four major areas including affordable housing. We are not talking about mass houses, we are not talking about low cost houses, we are talking about affordable housing. We want to build a house that is worthy here. In the area of agriculture, we have discussed that with you earlier, Your Royal Highness.

“We also have interest in CNG. CNG is of relative importance, how it will cut down the cost of transportation. We want to have here our commercial centres, gas centres.

“We are also interested in mining. Of all these areas, we have arranged with our foreign partners who will be coming very shortly and we will have an opportunity with Your Royal Highness to do the ground breaking.

“We have a relationship with the National Youth Service Corps. We want to take the youth out of the streets, we want to see them have means of livelihood.”

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier-General YD Ahmed, represented by NYSC Director of Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Development (SAED), Mr. Aremu Kehinde, said the projects would have transformational impacts and economic advancement on young Nigerians and the entire residents of the state.

He said: “Your Royal Majesty, This is just a continuation of the meeting we had in Abuja. We saw the enthusiasm (in you). The entire NYSC from the DG, even the young people, have already seen the Royal Majesty’s commitment to the emancipation of the young people. We have agreed on the need to introduce agriculture to our young people.

“It is so glad and I am sure you are excited that we are starting from Bida, Niger State. Not just to do agriculture but modern agriculture, so that we can take them off the streets.

“In doing that, the young people in Bida will also be involved, not just the corps members, but all the young people in Bida here, whether they are skilled or whether they are corps members or not.

“All young people will be involved. The corps members nation-wide said that I should tell you: ‘May you live long and may you reign for a long time. That they are very happy that they have to partner with you.”

