RH–NHGSFP Flags Off ‘Snacks For Thought’ Breakfast Initiative In Kano Schools

The Renewed Hope–National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (RH–NHGSFP) has launched the “Snacks for Thought” Breakfast Initiative in selected primary schools in Kano State.

The special pilot initiative aims to ensure that every child begins the school day with nourishment, focus, and confidence — essential ingredients for learning and growth.

The pilot schools include Sumaila Special Primary School, Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Ganduje Nomadic School, and Magwan Primary School.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony held at Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, the National Programme Manager of RH–NHGSFP, Dr. Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places children at the heart of national development.

“This is more than food. It is love. It is dignity. It is a loud declaration that the Nigerian child matters,” she said. “Every day, too many children sit in classrooms with empty stomachs. Hunger becomes the first lesson of the day. ‘Snacks for Thought’ answers that question — it ensures every child starts the day with nourishment, focus, confidence, and the freedom to dream.”

Adebowale noted that while the federal government continues to run the core school lunch programme — which empowers smallholder farmers, supports women food vendors, and engages youth in monitoring — the new breakfast initiative introduces a public-private collaboration model.

“The PBAT Feeds Breakfast is a complementary initiative that embraces CSR, philanthropy, private-sector leadership, and community participation. Development becomes truly sustainable only when everyone joins hands,” she said.

She added that each breakfast served represents an investment in Nigeria’s future, strengthening education outcomes and building human capital for long-term productivity.

“Great leaders rise from simple classrooms like these. Our duty is to make sure every pupil finds a pathway from hunger to hope. Let this moment spark a national movement. Let every stakeholder rise and say, no child should learn on an empty stomach,” Adebowale declared.

She also commended public and private organisations for their partnership and contributions.

“We deeply appreciate our partners from NIMC, TechnoServe, and leaders from the business community. Your response affirms that progress is fastest when communities drive the wheel of change,” she said.

Adebowale further praised the Kano State Government for its strong support, noting that the state remains a hub of learning and commerce in Nigeria.

“When a programme scales in Kano, the rest of Nigeria feels the impact,” she added.

The “Snacks for Thought” initiative marks a new phase in the Renewed Hope–National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme’s effort to combat child hunger and improve educational performance nationwide.