RFK Jr Appoints New US Vaccine Advisers After Sacking C’ttee

US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. has appointed eight new people to the committee that issues official government recommendations on immunisations, days after removing all 17 previous members.

In an announcement on X, Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic, said reconstituting the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (Acip) was a “major step towards restoring public trust in vaccines”.

Kennedy said the new members “have each committed to demanding definitive safety and efficacy data before making any new vaccine recommendations.”

Health experts have criticised his questioning of the safety and efficacy of vaccines, although he previously told the Senate he is “not going to take them away”, reports the BBC.

