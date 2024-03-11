Rexxie Arrested In Uganda

Nigerian rising talent, Chisom Faith, popularly known as Rexxie, has been reportedly arrested by the Ugandan authorities.

Taking to his Instagram page, the singer cried for help on his Instagram post on Monday morning, saying he is currently in custody with the Ugandan Immigration authorities.

He however did not specify the reason behind his arrest, which he deemed “unfair.”

READ ALSO:

Rexxie called for assistance from his followers, urging them to advocate for his release using the hashtag, “UgandaFreeRexxie.”

He wrote, “I’ve been arrested at the Ugandan Immigration. Pls, I need help. This is so unfair! HELP HELP HELP!!! #UgandaFreeRexxie,”