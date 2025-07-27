Rex Insurance Unveils Digital Platforms For Motor Insurance

Rex Insurance has unveiled digital platforms designed to revolutionize easier access and purchase of motor insurance.

The initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing customer experience and expanding market reach.

A statement by the insurer said the platforms, comprising an E-portal and website allowed customers to purchase all Rex Insurance motor insurance policies with ease and transparency.

These platforms have been optimized for speed, simplicity, and security, enabling real-time policy issuance, digital payments, and instant policy document delivery.

The Managing Director & Chief Executive, Rex Insurance Limited. Mrs. Ebelechukwu B. Nwachukwu, while speaking on this development, reaffirmed the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence.

“To further our mission of protecting individuals and their assets, Rex Insurance is simplifying the process for vehicle owners to obtain this mandatory policy, ensuring they meet all legal obligations.” she said.

According to her, “the motor insurance products available for purchase digitally include Third Party Motor (private and commercial); Third Party Fire & Theft (private and commercial); Motor Comprehensive (private and commercial); Royal Auto Bronze; Royal Auto Silver; and Motor Trade. And within minutes, payment is completed, and your insurance certificate is sent to you via email”.