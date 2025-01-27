REX Insurance Strengthens Operations With Experienced Hands

Share

Rex Insurance Limited (Rex),has made four new executive appointments to solidify the growth.

The insurance company is licensed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to offer the full range of general and special risks insurance products, with a vision of being the “Preferred Nigerian Insurance Company”.

The firm has a strategic direction within the next five years to focus on growth and profitability with the aim of growing the company’s gross premium written and be amongst the Top-3 general insurance companies in the market.

The four appointments were thus done to ensure that Rex Insurance continues to exploit the opportunities that abound in the general insurance space and ensure continued growth for the company, especially as it seeks to focus on technical competence, financial growth, and become a digital insurance company, offering efficient and seamless services to its clientele.

The new appointees are Adesola Akintayo – Executive Director, Technical; Abayomi Kayode, Chief Financial Officer (CFO); Adeyinka Aderombe, Chief Digital Infor mation Of ficer (CDIO), and Kazeem Sulaimon, Head, Underwriting. Kazeem.

