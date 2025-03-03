Rex Insurance Receives Brokers’ Nod For Business Support

Share

Rex Insurance has been lauded by the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Prince Babatunde Oguntade, as a financially strong; reliable and trustworthy insurer worthy of patronage and support of the Broker Community in Nigeria.

He made this pronouncement at the February Edition of the Members’ Evening of the NCRIB which held on February 25, 2025, at the NCRIB House in Lagos.

The esteemed event had in attendance over 250 insurance brokers, alongside industry professionals and stakeholders, who came together to celebrate the achievements of NCRIB members and promote collaboration and unity within the insurance sector.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Rex Insurance Limited, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, stated that as a leading provider of innovative insurance products, dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance growth and foster positive collaborations, Rex Insurance is committed to delivering exceptional service to its clients and brokers.

According to her, “we have strengthened our internal structures to ensure that claims are handled with speed because we realise that this is the main reason we are in business, and we will ensure it is sustained.”

Speaking further, she added that “the human capital structure of the company has also been beefed up with the recent appointment of the Executive Director, Technical, among others who are already adding value to our operations and systems, for the benefit of our esteemed customers.

“We have also increased our capacity to do more volume businesses as evidenced by the increase in our reinsurance treaty across all classes of business.

Rex Insurance is well capitalized, has a robust balance sheet and we are here today, asking the broker community to support us, give us more businesses and let us all grow together”.

Also speaking at the Members’ Evening, the Executive Secretary of the NCRIB, Mr. Tope Adaramola, said that it was very symbolic that Rex is sponsoring the first members evening of the year, as the company is indeed the first insurance company in Nigeria.

