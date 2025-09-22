Rex Gets Director

Rex Insurance Limited, appointed Richard Hardy as a non-executive director to represent BlueOrchard Finance, one of its strategic investors. Hardy obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Cape Town and a Bachelor of Commerce in Actuarial Science from the University of Stellenbosch.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Ike Chioke said in a statement that Hardy has an exceptional wealth of experience, most notably from his leadership roles at BlueOrchard Finance in Zurich and Ethos Private Equity in Johannesburg. He is a seasoned investment professional currently serving as investment director for African Private Equity at BlueOrchard Finance.

In this role, he would be responsible for sourcing, executing, and managing impact investments across the African continent for the Zurich-based firm. Hardy brings a wealth of experience from his previous tenure as a principal at Ethos Private Equity, a premier investment team in South Africa.

His significant achievements include leading the commercial due diligence for Virgin Active’s $350 million rights issue, managing the complex restructuring of Neopak, and contributing to the successful $450 million exit of iDwala Industrial Holdings. His actuarial background, developed over five years with firms in South Africa and the United Kingdom, provides a strong foundation in risk assessment and financial analysis, which underpins his investment approach.