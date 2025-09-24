Reward Me And Teammates, Amusan Begs Tinubu

Nigeria’s sprint hurdler, Tobi Amusan, has urged President Bola Tinubu to recognise and reward her and her teammates after winning silver in the 100m hurdles at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Amusan emerged as the only Nigerian athlete to secure a podium finish at the global event, but she lamented that her effort has not yet been matched with the level of acknowledgement given to Nigeria’s victorious football and basketball teams. “It would be nice if my team and I were rewarded the same way the Super Falcons and D’Tigress were after winning their tournaments,” Amusan said.

“We also sacrificed a lot to represent the country, and it is not easy standing on the podium at the world stage.” The 2022 world champion and record holder explained that athletes put in long hours of training, often under difficult circumstances, and deserve to be recognised when they succeed. “People only see the medal moment, but they don’t see the years of work behind it.

All we ask is to be appreciated tangibly,” she noted. Amusan also stressed that recognition goes beyond financial benefits. “Yes, monetary rewards are good, but for me, it is also about encouragement and showing that Nigeria values all sports, not just football,” she said.