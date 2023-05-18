Rewane To Tinubu: Back economic policies with institutional reforms

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Com- pany Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has charged president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that policy reforms is not enough to change the tide of the country’s macroeconomic challenges. He said such policies must be accompanied by institutional reforms to get out of the woods. Rewane, who made this known at the Lagos Business School (LBS) May 2023 diet presentation in Lagos, explained that decades of suboptimal economic performance had led to missed opportunities.

It was time to press the reset button by ensuring that economic policies by the incoming administration are backed by institutional reforms to ensure delivery of optimal services to the citizens. According to him, just two weeks to handover to a new democratically elected government, which is a defining moment for Nigeria, the country’s economy is still marred with slow recovery, persistent inflationary pressure, post-general election palava, declining external reserves, high interest rates, weakening naira exchange, rising debt profile, instability in foreign exchange amongst others. He said Nigeria’s economic situation now was more dire than in previous administrations. Particularly, he admitted that Nigeria was still Africa’s largest economy with approximately $500 billion (formal economy), but that it was no longer the pride and toast of the developed countries amidst the ongoing macroeconomic trajectories as destiny is more in the hands of creditors at the moment. While speaking on the economy being snubbed by world powers, Rewane emphasised that in the last nine months, United States leaders visited Africa without coming to Nigeria, despite being the largest economy in Africa. According to him, US Treasury Secretary visited Senegal, South Africa & Zambia.

US Vice President visited Ghana, Senegal & Tanzania. US Chief of Staff visited Morocco. Secretary of State visited Ethiopia, Niger, DRC, Rwanda & South Africa. Commander of AFRICOM visited Senegal, Ghana, Gabon, Kenya, Djibouti, Morocco, Niger, Chad & Somalia. Likewise, no Chinese leaders have visited Nigeria in recent times. For instance, he pointed out that Chinese leader’s visit to Africa was in 2013 – Tanzania, South Africa, Congo, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe. 2015- Egypt. 2016- Senegal, Rwanda, South Africa and Mauritius.

Speaking on the ‘Next Eleven’ (N-11) countries identified in 2005 by Goldman Sachs as countries with high potential of becoming the world’s largest economies in the 21st Century alongside the BRICs, he said that the countries comprised Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Korea, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippine, Turkey, Vietnam. To him, N-11 GDP could reach two-thirds the size of the G7 by 2050 supported by macroeconomic stability, political maturity, openness of trade and quality of education. Rewane, however, warned that Nigeria could miss this opportunity if hard decisions are not taken on her economic reforms now to the projected period. Speaking further on the 2050 economic projection, the renowned economist said, by 2050, there would be 400 million Nigerians, oil would become obsolete and OPEC would be less relevant and Nigeria would have to either adapt or perish – ‘It is a make or break time for Nigeria.’ Already, he alluded to the fact that failure had been masked by robust oil revenues in the country’s economy. While speaking on Chinese Foreign Direct Inflow (FDI), Rewane said Chinese FDI flows to Africa jumped by 6567 per cent to $5 billion in 2021 from $75 million in 2003, stressing that China is one of the major financiers of infrastructure projects in Africa, through the road & belt initiative, a total of $155 billion have been invested in sub-Sahara Africa over the past two decades.