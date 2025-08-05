Rewane To Speak At 2025 LAAC Conference

The League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) has confirmed Mr Bismarck Rewane as a keynote speaker for its 29th annual event. Rewane, Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, is a renowned economist and financial analyst with decades of experience. He brings deep insight into economic forecasting, fiscal strategies, and sustainable funding models vital for Nigeria’s aviation sector.

This year’s Nigeria aviation financing conference is themed “Aviation Financing in Nigeria: The Risks, Opportunities and Prospects.” It will take place on August 7, 2025, at The Providence Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos. According to organisers, the conference will examine long-term financing options, reforms, and partnerships to secure Nigeria’s aviation future. LAAC Chairman of the Conference Committee, Mr Wole Shadare, disclosed that preparations have reached the final phase.

He assured stakeholders of a high-impact event, combining thought leadership and practical policy recommendations. “The addition of Bismarck Rewane brings unmatched intellectual weight. The agenda is both robust and forward-thinking,” Shadare said. The event continues to receive endorsements from major aviation regulators, international carriers, financial institutions, and state governments.

This broad support highlights the urgency of addressing sector financing, a challenge that has long limited infrastructure development and fleet expansion. Confirmed as Chairman of the conference is Mr Gbenga Alade, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). His presence, according to the organisers, adds depth from a financial restructuring perspective.

Dr Gabriel Gbenga Olowo, aviation economist and Chairman of Sabre Central and West Africa, will deliver a keynote exploring the economics of air transport in volatile markets. Special Guest of Honour at the event will be Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN. His presence is expected to provide vital government insight into reform policies, regulatory alignment, and the broader transport financing framework. Also billed to speak is the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, who will deliver a regulatory goodwill message on the Authority’s role in enabling investor confidence.