Rewane Speaks On Nigeria Not Supplying Dangote Refinery Crude Oil

Bismarck Rewane, renowned economist and public analyst on Tuesday said it doesn’t make sense for Nigeria to export crude on forward contract and not supply the Dangote refinery.

Rewane who spoke on Channels Television’s Business Morning show said by securing its first cargo deal of about six million barrels, the Dangote Refinery will be able to get crude in Nigeria, refine it and export finished petroleum products to West African countries.

Speaking further on the programme, Ruwane argued the importance of supplying crude to the Dangote Refinery.

He said, “It doesn’t make sense for Nigeria to be exporting crude on Forward Contract and not be able to refine its own product for its own citizens and for West and Central Africa, it doesn’t make sense.

“This refinery is likely to be listed in the Nigerian Stock Exchange 2024-2025. By listing this $19bn to $20bn investment, it increases the market capitalization of the Nigerian Stock Market by 60 per cent.

“Not only that, the Dangote Group itself pays taxes of over N146bn a year and pays dividends to shareholders of N357bn a year,” he said.

The Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited further stated, “So, N146bn a year and N357bn a year taxes; It is not a capitalistic investment but it is democratising the process of shareholders just like when MTN was a private company.

“When MTN declares a dividend today, everybody in town is happy because its ownership is democratised. It is now considered to be Nigerian and that’s transformation. The same thing is happening for this kind of companies which are dominant and leaders in all industries,” he said.

Recall that the Dangote refinery, which is situated in Lagos and owned by Aliko Dangote, is expected to commence operations in December with 350,000 barrels a day.