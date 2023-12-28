Rewane Predicts Less Naira Volatility in 2024

Citing likely changes in the structure of the foreign exchange market, monetary policy tightening and improved forex supply, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that he expects the naira to be less volatile next year. The respected economist, who made the forecast in his December Lagos Business School (LBS) presentation, noted that the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has projected an average exchange rate of N857.5 per dollar in 2024.

According to him, the likely changes in the structure of the forex market which will boost naira stability include, a “reduction in capital controls and increase in transparency and price discovery (and) CBN adopting a wholesale Dutch auction system.” Similarly, the FDC boss said that he expected an improvement in Nigeria’s external sector next year, which will be supported by factors such as, a favorable terms of trade, increase in domestic oil production as well as an increase in the country’s foreign exchange earnings occasioned by the sale of Dangote refined petroleum to West African countries.

Rewane also said that he expected a “clear policy direction and ease in global monetary tightening to support investment flows in H2’24.” On June 14, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) uni- fied the country’s multiple exchange rates as part of reforms aimed at tackling forex scarcity. However, this has not resulted in naira stability at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-the official market- where the local currency has closed at between N880 and N1,000 per dollar in recent weeks.

In an interview with The Banker, an international magazine owned by The Financial Times, last month, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, said that his Ministry and the CBN were collaborating on a comprehensive reform of the country’s foreign exchange market. He disclosed that the collaboration would lead to the development of a new framework for the foreign exchange market.

Edun was quoted as saying in the interview that “there is going to be a comprehensive reform of the foreign exchange market. Individual retailers (currently)are unprotected; they’re dealing in a market without rules. The intention is to have all players (operate) inside a formal market, where there is rules-based price setting, where the smaller retailer is protected, and where speculators that deal illegally will face appropriate sanctions.