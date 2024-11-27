Rewane: Nigeria Requires Institutional, Economic Reforms To Tackle Challenges

Share

Policy measures introduced by the Federal Government to tackle the country’s economic crisis may not yield the desired result unless they are accompanied by institutional reforms, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.

He stated this in his keynote presentation, “2025 Macroeconomic outlook” at the “Parthian Economic Discourse’24” organised by Parthian Partners in Lagos on Tuesday.

The FDC boss stated that while the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expanded to 3.46 per cent in Q3’ 2024 from 3.19 per cent in the previous quarter and is projected to grow at 3.6 per cent and 3.40 per cent in Q4’24 and Q1’25 respectively, the country continues to grapple with high inflation, foreign exchange, inadequate power supply, insecurity and vulnerability to external shocks, among other challenges.

Rewane, who stressed that, “addressing these issues requires both institutional and economic reforms,” noted that reform measures so far introduced by the government, although, “well-intentioned” have produced “unintended consequences”.

He said: “In solving one problem, more problems were created. The big bang approach to the reforms (lack of sequencing) created cross currents.” Nothing that diagnosis and/or prognosis of the country’s problems “may be flawed”.

