Rewane: Naira Has Strengthened, Economy Recovering

The Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivakkttives Limited, Bismark Rewane, says Nigeria’s currency, naira, has stabilized.

Rewane spoke during an interview on Channels Television Business Morning yesterday, according to an online news outfit report.

He said the strength of the naira in the last months was due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary framework and transparency in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Rewane noted that everyone seemed to agree that the Nigeria’s economy is leaping its way out of crisis. “The currency is strengthened because of the discipline in the monetary policy frame – work and explicit inflation targeting and having a transparent foreign exchange market.

“If we didn’t have that by now, Nigeria’s inflation data would be frightening to those of us domestically and internationally.

But right now everybody seems to align that the Nigerian economy is leaping its way out of crisis,” he stated. Rewane’s remarks come as Nigeria’s inflation dropped to 22.22 per cent in June 2025.

He earlier said that the Central Bank of Nigeria may cut the interest rate, which stood at 27.50 percent currently, by 25 basis points at its next Monetary Policy Committee meeting.