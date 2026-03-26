Rewane: M’East Crisis’ll Trigger More Consequences On Nigeria’s Economy

The Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDCL), Mr Bismarck Rewane, has disclosed that the ongoing conflict in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has triggered disruptions across global energy markets, with immediate and far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s economy in short term and long term.

Rewane, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that within a matter of weeks, crude oil prices surged dramatically, peaking at $116 per barrel before moderating to around $100.

According to him, this level of volatility underscores the fragility of global supply chains and the interconnectedness of modern economies.

To understand the implications for Nigeria, he pointed out that it was important to recognize the direct relationship between energy prices and inflation, noting that empirical evidence suggests that every one per cent increase in petrol prices translates to approximately 0.097 per cent increase in inflation.

Therefore, the sharp escalation in petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel prices is not merely a sectoral issue—it is a macroeconomic shock with cascading effects, Rewane explained. The renowned economist stressed: “Between late February and late March, Nigeria witnessed an extraordinary surge in fuel prices.

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) rose by nearly 60 per cent, while diesel prices jumped by close to 80 per cent. Aviation fuel also recorded significant increases, leading to higher airfares globally.

“For instance, airlines have had to reroute flights to avoid conflict zones, increasing operational costs and, ultimately, ticket prices. “The inflationary impact of these increases is both immediate and pervasive. Transportation costs rise, production expenses escalate, and the prices of essential goods and services follow suit.

“For the average Nigerian, this translates into a rapid erosion of purchasing power and a decline in real income.” The FDCL boss explained that what distinguishes this crisis from previous global shocks is the degree of economic integration.

He added: “In the 1990s, Nigeria’s integration with the global economy was minimal, estimated at less than 10 per cent. By the mid-2000s, this had increased to about 20 per cent. “Today, Nigeria is approximately 60 per cent integrated into the global economic system, making it significantly more vulnerable to external shocks.

This heightened integration means that global disruptions are transmitted almost instantaneously into the domestic economy. The current conflict, therefore, has had a more pronounced impact within just a few weeks than several historic crises combined, including the 1973 oil crisis, the Iran–Iraq War, and the Gulf War.

“One of the paradoxes of rising oil prices for Nigeria is the dual impact on revenue and welfare. On one hand, higher crude oil prices translate into increased government revenues, benefiting federal, state, and local governments.

“On the other hand, the same price increases lead to higher domestic fuel costs, which disproportionately affect ordinary citizens. “This divergence creates a structural imbalance where government earnings rise while household incomes effectively decline.

The critical policy challenge, therefore, lies in how quickly and efficiently increased revenues can be translated into tangible benefits for the population.” He rued that compounding the issue is Nigeria’s declining oil production.

He said: “Despite higher global prices, output constraints—stemming from operational inefficiencies and oil theft— limit the country’s ability to fully capitalize on favorable market conditions. As a result, potential gains are partially offset by reduced production volumes.”

Additionally, Rewane maintained that “Nigeria’s participation in forward oil sales complicates the revenue outlook. By pre-selling crude at earlier prices, the country forfeits the opportunity to benefit fully from current price spikes. While this strategy can provide stability during downturns, it becomes a limitation during periods of rising prices.”

Beyond the oil sector, the economic expert pointed out that the ripple effects extended to agriculture and manufacturing. “The rising cost of gas and fertilizers increases production costs for farmers, threatening food security and further driving inflation.

Given that agriculture remains a key driver of employment and economic growth, this presents a significant risk. “The broader global environment also amplifies these challenges. Trade tensions and tariff conflicts, combined with geopolitical instability, have created a highly uncertain economic landscape.

For Nigeria, this means navigating both external shocks and internal structural weaknesses simultaneously. “Historically, such scenarios have given rise to the phenomenon known as the “Dutch Disease,” where reliance on resource revenues undermines other sectors of the economy.

Nigeria has faced this challenge in the past, and the current situation suggests a recurrence if corrective measures are not implemented. “The surge in PMS prices from N800 to N1,300 is a clear indicator of the pressure on domestic markets.

This increase will inevitably lead to higher costs across all sectors, reinforcing the inflationary cycle and deepening economic hardship for consumers. Rewane said: “The ongoing Middle East conflict represents a significant turning point in the global economic order.

For Nigeria, the implications are both positive and negative, reflecting the complexities of an oil-dependent yet globally integrated economy. “The task ahead lies in managing these shocks effectively, ensuring that increased revenues are harnessed to mitigate the adverse effects on citizens, and building resilience against future disruptions.”