The Chief Executive of Financial Derivatives Company, (FDC), Bismarck Rewame, has expressed optimism that some of the negative economic indicators presently manifesting would experience positive turnaround that would enhance the well-being of the citizens. Specifically, Rewane said that the local currency, Naira, has the potential of experiencing light at the end of the tunnel. The foremost economist sees clear signs that the local currency is on a slow, but painful path to recovery.

Rewane, in the March edition of Prism, sent to Saturday Telegraph said that the recent massive depreciation of naira left most Nigerians hopeless, expressing hope that the economy would revamp very soon. “The massive foreign exchange depreciation has left Nigerians mostly feeling pessimistic, some skeptical, and others indifferent about the national currency. Many had written off the naira as a basket case, with a view that nothing good could come out of Nazareth.

However, Goldman Sachs, arguably the top global investment banking firm, forecasts that the naira will appreciate to N1,200/$ by the end of 2024. Evidently, there are signs that the naira is beginning to limp out of the doldrums, of- fering some hope to skeptics. In the last four weeks, the naira has gone from a sharp depreciation (N1,915/$) to a form of flat lin- ing (N1,610/$) and is now on a slow and painful path to recovery,” he said. The FDC executive com- mended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its commitment, adding that the feat could not have been possible but for the resilience of the apex bank.

“This improvement can be partly attributed to a number of factors, including the CBN’s tight monetary policy, raising its MPR by 400bps, a marginal increase in forex supply, and the sanitization of the forex market, with the CBN barring 4,173 BDCs for non-compliance with regulatory provisions. This has offered flickers of hope at the end of a dark tunnel,” he said. However, he said that rebuilding confidence is a slow, arduous, and excruciating process compared to the faster pace of the fall in investor confidence in the case of a dramatic event. Therefore, he added that “Naira is not expected to recover as fast as it fell, and we forecast it to regain some of its lost value before the end of Q2 ’24.”