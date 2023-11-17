Rewane: End To Global Tightening’ll Strengthen Naira

Renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that Nigeria is expected to see a positive change upward in exchange rate from the slow pace in global supply chain disruptions. In addition, Rewane stated that end to tightening in the global market would lead to a fall in the value of the dollar in the forex market.

Rewane made this known at the Lagos Business School (LBS) Breakfast for November diet session in Lagos. According to him, global supply chain disruptions will reduce inflationary pressures and global food index is expected to slow to 119.5 point. He said lack of clarity on dollar sources was fueling currency speculation, affirming that Nigeria had moved far ahead in the economic decay curve.

The FDC CEO pointed out that price was a function of demand and supply, saying that naira reached a low of N1,300/$ before appreciating to N1,135/$ on false expectations. Specifically, Rewane explained that naira reached a low of N1,300/$ on increased speculative activities and forex scarcity. While speaking on Nigeria’s FX current structure, the renowned economist said that price discriminating monopoly, CBN controls 85 per cent, of which autonomous market is 15 percent, no price discoveries and creation of arbitrage opportunities are current trend in Nigeria’s FX market.

He mentioned specifically that the naira lost 23 per cent in one month before appreciating by 7.7 percent to close the month at N1,200/$. Additionally, the economic expert noted that official rate was shifting towards a market-determined exchange rate. To him, this was traded as high as N999.9/$ in October 2023. Also, Rewane pointed out that gross external reserves gained 0.18 per cent in October, closing at $33.3 billion from $33.24 billion in September 31, while average daily turnover rate increased by 13 per cent to $107.34 million in October from $94.76 million in September.

On the solution to Nigeria’s FX market, Rewane said CBN must promote transparency, efficiency and price discovery in the forex market through a wholesale auction system. There must be transparency in the forex market as this enhances transparency with participants having equal access to pricing information. Speaking on the FX highlights, he stressed that the CBN removed FX ban on the 43 items to reduce demand pressure in the parallel market. President Bola Tinubu announced expected dollar in- flows of $10 billion through the issuance of domestic debt instruments in foreign currency.