Rewane: Direct Investment Critical For Nigeria’s Economy In 2026

The Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said that its imperative for Nigeria to attract more direct investment in 2026 rather than Foreign Portfolio Investment(FPI).

Rewane, who stated this in his Lagos Business School (LBS) December 2025 Breakfast Session presentation, argued that while, “Portfolio investment can support capital markets, (it) cannot replace real investment (local and foreign) in the economy.”

According to him, “investment in real assets like factories, plants, refineries, power stations, mining projects, telecom infrastructure,” will boost productive capacity, create jobs, increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and expand manufacturing and services.

He also said that increased direct investment would help the country to reduce import dependence by enhancing refining, agro-processing and local energy production.

Furthermore, the FDC boss stated that more direct investment would boost technology and skill transfer, especially from foreign investors, notin that, “domestic investors can adopt modern practices.”

He emphasised that direct investment is, “stable and longterm,” pointing out hat unlike portfolio inflows, “these investments don’t leave suddenly.”

Although Rewane said that Nigeria’s real GDP and potential GDP are expected to rise, “suggesting a broadly stable growth outlook,” he forecast that the country’s real GDP per capita is likely to decline, “indicating potential productivity challenges driven by rapid population growth.”

In fact, he predicted that “Nigeria’s growth will drop sharply compared to its peers.” New Telegraph reports that in its latest Africa’s Pulse report released in October, the World Bank upgraded Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2025 to 4.2 per cent, reflecting a 0.6 percentage point increase from its previous projection.

Specifically, the bank project ed that Nigeria’s economic growth would rise from 4.1 per cent in 2024 to 4.2 per cent in 2025, and further strengthen to 4.4 per cent between 2026 and 2027, driven by higher activity in ICT, finance, and real estate.

As the Bretton Woods institution put it, economic growth in Nigeria has been upgraded by 0.6 percentage point per year during 2024– 27, mainly due to the rebasing effect. “Activity is expected to increase slightly, from 4.1 per cent in 2024 to 4.2 per cent in 2025, and firm to 4.4 percent in 2026–27.

The projected higher growth of the Nigerian economy is likely to be driven by stronger performance in services—especially ICT, finance, and real estate.”

It attributed the more optimistic outlook to ongoing economic reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, particularly those aimed at stabilising the foreign exchange market.

“As a result of the reforms implemented by President Tinubu, the naira’s volatility has declined, and the external position has improved as reflected by increased reserves and a large positive current account surplus.

“A more competitive naira is expected to continue supporting some export diversification and compressed imports. Price pressures are expected to remain elevated, necessitating sustained monetary policy efforts to re-anchor inflation expectations.

“The disinflation path remains vulnerable to risks, including exchange rate pressures, potential supply shocks, and volatility in global markets, which could slow progress toward price stability,” it added.