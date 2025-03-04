Rewane, Adedipe, Others To Attend RCCG Economic Summit

Share

Renowned economists Bismarck Rewane, Dr Abiodun Adedipe and others are billed to attend 2025 Edition of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ the Lord Parish, Lekki Economic Summit which is scheduled to hold on March 15, in Lagos.

Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, who is the keynote speaker is expected to give an in-depth analysis of Nigeria’s macroeconomic hallenges and opportunities.

He will also discuss the importance of policy-driven solutions in mitigating economic volatility. Ms Olive Emodi will moderate the panel discussion featuring esteemed economists as panelists.

Dr Abiodun Adedipe, Founder/Chief Consultant, B Adedipe & Associates, Mr Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder/CEO of Nairametrics, and Mr Opeyemi Agbaje, CEO, RTC Advisory Services Limited. They will be deliberating on crucial economic themes, offering expert perspectives on the state of the economy and potential pathways to stability.

This Sunmit is expected to enjoy impressive turnout, with approximately over 500 physical attendees and additional virtual participants billed to engage in the discussions.

Pastor Tunde Netufo, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 11 and Pastor in Charge of Lagos Province 20, reaffirmed the Church commitment to fostering economic literacy and resilience and encouraging continued dialogue on Nigeria’s financial future.

