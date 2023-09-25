Revolutionizing Insurance: P2Vest’s Approach To Smoother, More Futuristic Process

In a world where unpredictability is constant, having a safety net to fall back on is quite important. As a pioneering peer-to-peer technology company, P2Vest continues to provide safe financial solutions. Not only has the fintech transformed the lending and borrowing landscape but it has also taken a revolutionary step into the realm of insurance.

Ever since its launch in October 2020, the company has gained quick traction for its innovative approach to borrowing and lending for people. Additionally, it achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a license for its insurance arm, InsuranceParasol, from NAICOM early this year.

P2Vest InsuranceParasol aims to push beyond traditional insurance services by revolutionizing distribution and access. The company wants to provide users with the marketplace experience and a keen understanding of the alarmingly low insurance penetration in today’s market.

Working in close collaboration with the regulatory body NAICOM, it’s on a mission to empower individuals to safeguard their future by making insurance more accessible.

In a recent interview with Austine Abolusoro, the CEO of P2Vest, he asserts that “Insurance is a product that safeguards you against evil days, It serves as a buffer during challenging times.

P2Vest InsuranceParasol showcases a plethora of insurance options at different rates, effectively acting as an intermediary between insurance buyers and sellers. By doing so, P2Vest is not only simplifying the insurance purchase process but also making it more inclusive.”

P2Vest’s commitment to enhancing the claims experience is further evident through its strategic partnerships. Collaborations with industry stakeholders ensure that customers have access to automated live chats, allowing for instant interactions with knowledgeable agents.

The challenges often associated with filing insurance claims are well-known. “In a bid to tackle this, P2Vest assists insurance companies in collecting the necessary documentation, and facilitating payment processing, making the journey from claim requests to payments smoother.

It also utilizes functional features such as automated live chats and calls to get responses from agents to make insurance filing seamless,” he added.

The holistic approach they employ reiterates their dedication to delivering seamless and reliable service. With 15 insurance companies currently on board and counting, P2Vest boasts a diverse and comprehensive range of insurance offerings. This collaborative ecosystem benefits customers by providing them with a multitude of choices to suit their individual needs. Moreover, it provides insurance companies with a unique platform to reach a wider audience, fostering healthy competition and innovation within the insurance sector.

With InsuranceParasol, you’re not limited to popular products like Life, Health, and Motor insurance. Insurance is taking a new form with integrations into the purchase of household appliances and even gadgets. Such that when a person takes out a loan to purchase a phone or television, for instance, they can also insure that gadget or device.

The P2Vest app is available on both Android and Apple Play Stores. P2Vest is not only changing the way people view insurance but also paving the way for a more secure future.