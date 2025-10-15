Revolutionising Construction: BUILDMACEX 2026 Set To Unite Industry Leaders

The Building, Construction and Machinery Expo (BUILDMACEX 2026) exhibition is set to revolutionise the construction industry in West Africa, bringing together global industry leaders, professionals, innovators, and stakeholders to explore the latest trends and innovations.

This disclosure was made during the virtual press briefing held to keep journalists abreast of the organisers’ readiness to host the Expo.

The BUILDMACEX 2026 Event Manager at Atlantic Exhibition, Vivian Sesi Godonuve, informed that the programme is scheduled to take place from April 22nd to 24th, 2026, at the Eko Hotel & Suites, V1, Lagos.

Godonuve said the exhibition promises to be a game-changer for the industry. With its focus on modern technology and structural design.

“BUILDMACEX 2026 is expected to showcase cutting-edge solutions, products, and services that will shape the future of construction in the region.

“Now, in its 10th edition, BUILDMACEX has become a key platform for advancing West Africa’s construction sector, showcasing innovations that drive efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in infrastructural development.

The 2026 edition will highlight cutting-edge technologies, sustainable building solutions, and digital transformation in construction while connecting local and international players and brands across the value chain.

“It will feature a diverse range of highlights designed to transform the construction landscape in West Africa. Attendees can expect an expansive exhibition of modern building technologies and machinery, showcasing advanced construction materials and smart structural systems that are redefining urban infrastructure.”

The event will spotlight sustainable solutions, including green building innovations, renewable energy integration, and eco-friendly construction practices.

“Beyond the exhibition floor, BUILDMACEX 2026 will provide valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange through industry-led conferences, technical sessions, and panel discussions featuring experts in engineering, design, and infrastructure.

“Participants will also benefit from B2B networking opportunities that connect contractors, architects, policymakers, and investors with suppliers and solution providers.

“In addition, live demonstrations will bring the latest construction machinery, digital tools, and structural innovations to life, giving attendees firsthand insights into how these solutions are shaping the future of the industry.”

Speaking on the upcoming exhibition, Vivian Sesi Godonuve, Event Manager at Atlantic Exhibition, said: “BUILDMACEX has always been at the forefront of shaping conversations around construction and infrastructure in West Africa.

“The 2026 edition is designed to emphasise how technology and innovation are transforming structural design and redefining the built environment.