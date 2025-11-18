Revolutionising A Street Profession

The story of the street child who later became a self-employed artisan stems from the idea that anybody can become somebody if they apply some wisdom to rise above the circumstances of their birth, CALEB ONWE reports

About eight years ago, Rabiu Haliru, an almajiri, was ‘shipped’ from the ancient city of Kano to Wamba, Nasarawa State. He was picked up alongside other homeless young boys from the streets and sent on a hazardous journey in search of koranic education.

This kind of adventure is common in Northern Nigeria where the average moslem family prefers their male child acquire islamic education rather than western education.

For young Rabiu, at about age seven, he was sent to Kano to study the Qur’an under a mallam, joining the ranks of thousands of other almajiri children whose education was more about endurance than enlightenment.

According to him, life on the streets of Kano was rough but he managed to survive the cold, hunger and even bullying from older almajiri folks. At about the age of 15, he left Kano for an unknown destination and later found himself in Wamba.

Rabiu’s earliest memories are of cold mornings, barefooted and with a plastic bowl in hand, marching on the streets and begging for alms. Hours later, returning to the Koranic School where the Mallam taught them about the Qur’an, the holy book of the Islamic religion.

He disclosed that life as an almajiri was tough. “We woke up hungry, walked long distances to beg for food, and slept under any shelter we could find. But I told myself I must learn something more than begging,” he said. That “something” came years later, not in a classroom, but on the streets. Watching people in the market, Rabiu noticed how barbers and nail cutters earned respect through their skills.

He began assisting one of them, learning hygiene, precision, and the power of a clean cut. “People laughed when I started saying I will become a ‘doctor’ of nails,” he says with a grin. “But today, they call me that with pride.”

From Almajiri to Artisan

Now, aged 22 years without any meaningful guidance in life, he stated that he had to find a way out of where the circumstances of his birth placed him. The Almajiri, who is popularly known both in Nasarawa and Abuja as “ Dr. Rabiu Nail Cutter” simply exemplifies resilience and determination.

He moves around the street as a nail cutter, searching for clients in need of his manicure services, which is not the news but his packaging and branding, which spotlights him. What uniquely stands him out is his sense of dress, always clad in a laboratory gown, giving him the appearance of a medical doctor or of any other qualified health experts.

With a green first aid box hanging on his shoulder, passers-by could mistake him for an immunization worker, until a bold inscription “ Dr. Rabiu Nail Cutter” behind the white laboratory gown is sighted.

This reporter first encountered him on the streets of Keffi, Nasarawa State, before learning that his rebranding of nail cutting trade has brought him to the dining table of his rich clientele base in Abuja.

“Dr. Rabiu Nail Cutter” is not like the regular ones, who just roam about the street looking dirty and unkempt. Sometimes, he is seen dressed in a pair of black suits, with a neck tie to match. His tools are simple , a set of sterilized nail cutters, cotton wool, and disinfectants.

Behind that modest setup lies a story that stretches from the dusty streets of almajiri life to the cutting edge of modern innovation. Rabiu, the self acclaimed “doctor” has become a young man who learned to turn survival into science and dignity into a daily act.

…Revolutionizing a Street Profession

Rabiu’s stall is no ordinary nailcutting point. Instead of rusty instruments and torn towels, the usual sight in local markets , he runs a modern miniature, mobile clinic. His work tools are properly sterilized with methylated spirit and other disinfectants.

“Clean tools mean healthy customers,” he says, holding up a shiny instrument. “If you use one cutter for ten people without cleaning, you are spreading disease. I can’t do that.” Rabiu explained: “ Nobody told me to upgrade nail cutting trade, but on my own, I just thought of doing things differently.

That is why you see me dress neatly with clean tools. My neat dressing and the way I do my job has given me more customers both in Keffi and Abuja”.

…The ‘Doctor’ and His Patients

Inside Abuja gathered that Rabiu has become more than a nail cutter , as he’s become a counsellor to other nail cutters. He revealed that both the rich and poor people book him for their manicure and pedicure services because of his disposition to good hygiene.

He said that because of his packaging, his clients usually paid more than what is charged for nail cutting. “ I normally charge N300, but because of how I package my services, my customers sometimes pay me N500 and above”, he said.

…Living in the future

For Rabiu, the future is not a distant dream , it’s something to live today. He said that after the BBC Hausa Service, interviewed him, great fortune had found him.

According to him, with the help of some good spirited individuals, he got enrolled in a secondary school and has been able to pass his Senior School Certificate Examination.

He further revealed that his dreams of becoming a certified health professional are gradually becoming a reality as someone had helped him to gain admission into the School of Health Technology in Nasarawa State.

For Rabiu, apart from the hope of becoming a certified health worker one day, he expressed joy that he’s not on the streets begging for food or alms like other Almajiris.

He is also grateful that his stars were not permanently dimmed by .the circumstances of his birth. Inside Abuja also gathered that aside from making a decent living from his rebranded nail cutting trade, he also hopes that one day, he will become a mentor to many Almajiris.