Revolution As Trivia In Nigeria

Recently, Atiku Abubakar was in the news, engaged in the usual spat with the Federal Government when he raised the spectre of revolution given the hunger in Nigeria.

The Federal Government in response said Atiku was not sincere with his observation as hunger has been with Nigeria since time immemorial, especially during the time of Atiku as Vice President of Nigeria.

I doubt if Nigerians, especially their rulers, understand what revolution is. Revolution means a fundamental change and when used in political terms is change in a very fundamental way radically different from the erstwhile system.

There have been several revolutions in the world; both successful and unsuccessful. Very prominent revolutions were the American Revolution when British colonies succeeded in forming a new state called the United States of America and the Haiti slave-men revolution that overthrew the French colonial authority. Both were successful revolutions.

The other successful revolutions were the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia in 1917 which consolidated in establishing the dictatorship of the proletariat and the formation of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and the French Revolution that even though messed up by the organisers ended the French monarchy and established the republic.

Relate these revolutions to Nigeria’s situation and ask whether the conditions are capable of sparking off revolution in Nigeria as Nigerian politicians have been dreaming.

For a revolution to happen, there are usually certain objective conditions that must exist to make its occurrence possible. For a revolution to happen in any society there must exist a people who have achieved a sense of nationhood with objective national purpose.

There must also be a common citizenship and cadre of leadership that has keyed to that national purpose, which may consist of ethical values, cultural direction, and a citizenship mobilised to achieve that purpose. In the case of the USA, British nationals dissatisfied with British autocratic monarchical rule that constricted the freedoms of the people had migrated to the new world discovered by Christopher Columbus and Vesipus Amerigo.

These British malcontents had settled the Atlantic coast of America between 1600s and 1700s as organised by the British India Company chartered by the British Crown. The 13 British colonies were run as business facilities but Britain allowed the colonies to organise in democratic and constitutional format. So, while the supreme sovereignty remains the monarchy, the colonies were organised and run under township council and the state assemblies.

If Sowore is serious with his revolutionary tantrums, let him engage Nigerians properly and he will see what will happen

So, the habit of democracy, constitutionalism and rule of law were the ruling culture and legal order. So by the time, Britain was trying to organise the 13 colonies as a condominium by establishing a centralised government and enforcing the “intolerable laws,” the people revolted.

Even England had its Cromwell Revolution that overthrew the monarchy and installed military dictatorship and the chain reactions from this revolution culminated in the 1688 Glorious Revolution that established parliamentary democracy, rule of law and capitalist political economy as opposed to feudalism.

We will review the American Revolution, Russia Revolution of 1917 and the French Revolution of 1789 and briefly the English Cromwell revolution of 1644-59. What sustained the USA revolution was the township democracy already established in the town councils and colonial assemblies for states.

The people were already given freedom, democracy and rule of law so the British attempt to establish an autocracy was rebuffed. Also the political communities had common nationhood experience and were led by revolutionary leaders like Washington, Jefferson, Adams, James Madison and Hamilton.

Russian and French revolutions were sparked by socio economic and political conditions not dissimilar to present Nigerian conditions. The French revolution was led by a leadership not properly schooled in revolutionary fervour but the Russian revolution was properly planned and mobilised with dedicated leadership led by Lenin, Trotsky and others.

The Cromwell revolution was a factional fight between monarchist and the commoners led by Oliver Cromwell but the revolution failed because like Nigeria, it merely replaced the monarchy with a dictator guided by the Instrument of Government decreed by him which led to series of wars and troubles that culminated in the 1688 Glorious Revolution that stripped the monarchy of all substantial powers which were transferred to parliament and retained the monarchy as a mere symbol of state.

When Nigeria and politicians wished for a revolution what do they have in mind? I should attribute such spat to anger and frustrations with their political counterparts running the system of which they desire their overthrow to be replaced with them. Does Atiku truly wished for a revolution in Nigeria.

Even Omoyele Sowore, who has made a singsong of revolution and has engaged in politics by forming a party and contesting in two consecutive presidential elections, does he truly desire a revolution in Nigeria.

If Sowore truly wishes for a revolution, what has he done to realise it? Apart from his spats, brickbats with the government, can such pastimes bring a revolution enthroning fundamental change he desires. As a young man, how many states has he visited to talk with his fellow youths and challenge them to follow him.

Has he even articulated his message to pass to Nigerians on what he desires to see accomplished if his revolution happens. I believe Atiku and Sowore have not sat down to even study Nigeria let alone talk of understanding the Nigerian state and society they seek to bring a revolution to change and lead. Is there a Nigerian nation state with a common citizenship with a common purpose out of which a revolutionary cadre can be created to spearhead the revolutionary vanguard?