Revoked Visa: Return Home To Avoid Arrest – Shehu Sani

Following the recent mass visa revocation in the United States (US), Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has urged Nigerians and other Africans affected to return home before facing possible arrest by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

New Telegraph recalls that the US State Department has revoked at least 80,000 visas since January 2025 under President Donald Trump’s administration, more than twice the number recorded in the previous year.

According to a report released last Thursday, the US Department said the revoked visas include 16,000 linked to driving under the influence, 12,000 for assault, and 8,000 student visas.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the report in a post on his official X handle on Monday, Sani said no matter how long one stays abroad, they’ll be reminded it’s not their home.

He wrote, “Nigerians and other thousands of Africans whose visas were recently revoked by President Trump should hasten and leave the country and return home before they get arrested by ICE.

“No matter how long you live in the comfort of your adopted home, you will someday be reminded that it’s not your father’s house.”